LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks acquired former All-Star Jasmine Thomas and the 10th overall pick in this year's WNBA draft from Connecticut on Monday in exchange for center Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the reserved rights to Kianna Smith.

The deal is contingent upon physical exams.

With the trade, the Sparks hold the 10th, 14th and 26th overall picks in the draft.

The deal reunites Thomas with Sparks coach Curt Miller, who coached her for seven of her eight seasons with the Suns. Miller was hired with the Sparks in October.

Thomas has career averages of 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 12 years with Washington, Atlanta and Connecticut. She was limited to five games last season because of a torn ACL. She was an All-Star in 2017.

"I have had the pleasure of coaching Jasmine for my entire professional head coaching career and know she will be an incredible addition to this team and the culture we are building in LA," Miller said. "Her knowledge of the game and her ability to lead a team both on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor is something that will be invaluable to us."

Nelson-Ododa was drafted by the Sparks 19th overall in last year's draft. In 30 games, she averaged 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Smith was drafted by the Sparks 16th overall last year. She averaged 2.6 points in 11 games.

Walker averaged 1.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 34 games for the Sparks, who drafted her in 2021.

