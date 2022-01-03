Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (19-18, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Karl-Anthony Towns leads Minnesota into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks 10th in the league scoring 24.5 points per game.

The Clippers are 12-14 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the NBA shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Isaiah Hartenstein shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are 11-13 in conference games. Minnesota is 9-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Clippers defeated the Timberwolves 129-102 in their last meeting on Nov. 14. Paul George led the Clippers with 23 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Towns is shooting 51.0% and averaging 24.5 points for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 104.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 108.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Jay Scrubb: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Luke Kennard: out (health protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot), Ivica Zubac: out (health and safety protocols), Nicolas Batum: day to day (ankle).

Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell: out (health and safety protocols), Taurean Prince: day to day (reconditioning), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health protocols), Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (reconditioning), Anthony Edwards: day to day (reconditioning ), McKinley Wright IV: day to day (reconditoning).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.