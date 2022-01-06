Minnesota Timberwolves (17-20, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (12-23, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

The Thunder are 10-17 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City ranks last in the league shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are 13-13 in conference play. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference with 23.8 assists per game led by D'Angelo Russell averaging 6.5.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting on Jan. 6. Anthony Edwards scored 22 points to help lead the Timberwolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 25.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Towns is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 16.9 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 101.1 points, 48.5 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 106.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Luguentz Dort: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (health protocols), Derrick Favors: out (back), Isaiah Roby: out (health protocols).

Timberwolves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.