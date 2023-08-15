The baseball field in Farming, Minn., is right next to the town’s cemetery.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Minnesota townball is 100 years old — and there's nothing else like it

August 12, 2023 - 8:27 PM

All things change in sports, right? Baseball's speed-up rules, the Big Ten's 18 teams, breakdancing at the Olympics. But there are exceptions. One is Minnesota's unique summer pastime known as "townball."

Good draws — as in brothers, visiting teams and beer — are townball life blood

Ada’s Fetting brothers: Front -Blake (3B), Beau (SS), Brett (2B). Back: Braiden (CF).

— Patrick Reusse, Star Tribune

August 27, 2022 - 7:14 PM

Ada's A's, with seven sibling representing two families, were a long way from home but ensured a good-sized crew for the Class C tournament.

21 innings of town ball in Dundas. Bird Island beats Corey Koskie's Loretto Larks in record-length game

 August 29, 2022 - 9:59 PM

It was only the fourth game of 20 innings or more in the 99-year history of the state amateur tournament.

The summer game: Townball rules on Sundays in central Minnesota

An Atwater player practiced batting in the cages at the Farming Flames Baseball field on Sunday, June 25, 2017 in Farming, Minn. The field butts up against the town’s cemetery.

July 10, 2017 - 7:59 AM

The Stearns County prairie is a mecca for townball, but one league reigns as the granddaddy of them all

Snurdbirds would make Midway proud … if there was a Midway

Matt Leritz Park in “Midway,” which is between Menahga and Wolf Lake

— Kaj Doerring, Gizmomentum Media

August 26, 2018 - 11:09 AM

The Minnesota Class C champion town ball team had a goofy moniker long before marketing dictated nicknames.

Family spat leads to two town ball teams in little Milroy, Minn.

The Milroy Yankees and Milroy Irish both represent a town of 243 people in southwestern Minnesota. But they are in separate leagues and have never played each other.

— Mark Vancleave

July 09, 2018 - 7:11 AM

A family spat led to the creation of two teams, and divided loyalties.

My birthday present to myself: A long drive and lively conversations in southern Minnesota

Don’t underestimate the beauty of a drive through southern Minnesota, Patrick Reusse writes.

— Brian Peterson, Star Tribune

October 15, 2022 - 4:58 PM

Meeting people and telling stories. The job has never been this much fun, even when you "lose" your cell phone.