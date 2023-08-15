Minnesota townball is 100 years old — and there's nothing else like it
All things change in sports, right? Baseball's speed-up rules, the Big Ten's 18 teams, breakdancing at the Olympics. But there are exceptions. One is Minnesota's unique summer pastime known as "townball."
Good draws — as in brothers, visiting teams and beer — are townball life blood
Ada's A's, with seven sibling representing two families, were a long way from home but ensured a good-sized crew for the Class C tournament.
21 innings of town ball in Dundas. Bird Island beats Corey Koskie's Loretto Larks in record-length game
It was only the fourth game of 20 innings or more in the 99-year history of the state amateur tournament.
The summer game: Townball rules on Sundays in central Minnesota
The Stearns County prairie is a mecca for townball, but one league reigns as the granddaddy of them all
Snurdbirds would make Midway proud … if there was a Midway
The Minnesota Class C champion town ball team had a goofy moniker long before marketing dictated nicknames.
Family spat leads to two town ball teams in little Milroy, Minn.
A family spat led to the creation of two teams, and divided loyalties.
My birthday present to myself: A long drive and lively conversations in southern Minnesota
Meeting people and telling stories. The job has never been this much fun, even when you "lose" your cell phone.