Toro nearly doubled its fourth quarter earnings and reached a milestone for annual revenue, topping $4 billion.

"We delivered record top and bottom line results in the quarter and for fiscal 2022,," said Chief Executive Richard Olson. "Demand for our innovative products remained strong throughout the year, especially in key professional markets."

The Bloomington-based maker of outdoor maintenance and underground construction equipment earned $117.6 million, or $1.12 a share, in its fourth quarter ended Oct. 31. Quarterly revenue increased 22% to $1.17 billion.

Quarterly earnings increased 96% — and earnings per share doubled — mainly due to price increases. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.11 a share, a 98% increase over the same period a year ago, and beat a consensus analyst estimate of $1.09 a share.

Revenue for the full year was $4.51 billion, up 14% from fiscal 2021. Adjusted EPS for the year was $4.20 a share, up 16%.

Demand in the professional segment offset residential segment sales that have started to return to historical levels after several years of increased home improvement purchases by consumers.

Supply constraints are still a challenge but a strong order backlog is giving Toro momentum heading into the new fiscal year. Toro provided guidance for fiscal 2023 saying they expect sales to grow 7% to 10% and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.70 to $4.90 a share.

"We believe we are in a strong position to capitalize on growth opportunities with our innovative product line-up, trusted brands, and our extensive distribution and service networks," Olson said in the release. "While we acknowledge the heightened level of macroeconomic uncertainty, we expect to benefit from our well-established market leadership, along with the essential nature and regular replacement of our products."

Shares of Toro were trading at $109.50, down 2.3% in early trading.