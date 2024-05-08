PHILADELPHIA — Chris Bassitt tossed three-hit ball and struck out six over 6 2/3 innings and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and an RBI to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-3 victory on Wednesday that ended the Philadelphia Phillies' home winning streak at 11 games.

Jordan Romano gave up an RBI single to Bryson Stott in the ninth but retired Whit Merrifield on a foul pop with two runners on base for his fifth save.

The Phillies snapped an overall seven-game winning streak and fell shy of the franchise-record 12 straight victories at Citizens Bank Park, which opened in 2004. The Phillies won 16 straight home games in 1977 and 1991 at Veterans Stadium.

The Blue Jays used five hits to score three runs in the sixth inning that sent the Phillies to their lone loss on a six-game homestand. The Phillies had outscored opponents at home 77-26 over the home winning streak that started on April 15.

Bassitt (3-5) lost his last three starts coming into the game, but the 2021 All-Star kept the Phillies' offense in check. Bassitt's only jam of the game came in the third when he walked two batters to open the inning and Johan Rojas singled to load the bases. Kyle Schwarber hit a sacrifice fly in right-field foul territory as George Springer made a head-first diving catch.

Bassitt didn't allow another hit until the seventh, when Brandon Marsh singled and Nick Castellanos doubled with one out. That was all for Bassitt. Stott followed with a sacrifice fly off Zach Pop that made it 4-2. Pop struck out Kody Clemens — who homered, tripled and drove in four runs a night earlier — to end the inning.

After escaping the third-inning jam, Bassitt let the Blue Jays' offense chip away at Aaron Nola (4-2) and reliever Matt Strahm in the sixth.

Toronto's rally wasn't exciting but instead was efficient, and needed, after allowing double-digit run totals in consecutive losses to Washington and the Phillies. Bo Bichette, Davis Schneider and Kevin Kiermaier had run-scoring hits in the sixth for a 4-1 lead. The Blue Jays won for just the second time in seven games and remain in last place in the AL East.

Nola struck out seven and gave up four runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Bryce Harper went 0 for 4 for the Phillies, ending a streak of three straight games with a home run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Kiermaier stayed in the game after the center fielder collided with left fielder Daulton Varsho as they chased down Schwarber's flyball in the first.

The sun bothered fielders on both teams early in the game and neither outfielder seemed to have a good read on Schwarber's ball leading off the first. Varsho plowed into Kiermaier and both hit the ground. Kiermaier made the catch but was down on all fours for a bit and held his rib cage area. He was checked out on the field by Toronto's trainers.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays are off Thursday before a three-game home series against Minnesota. The Blue Jays send LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-2, 2.72 ERA) to the mound against Twins RHP Joe Ryan (1-2, 3.54).

The Phillies also have Thursday off and then open a three-game series at Miami. The Marlins did not name a starter for Friday while the Phillies send LHP Ranger Suárez (6-0, 1.77 ERA) to the mound.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb