Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (34-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Raptors take on Minnesota.

The Raptors have gone 22-13 at home. Toronto is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.8 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Timberwolves have gone 15-19 away from home. Minnesota is 14-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the Raptors 128-126 in their last matchup on Jan. 20. D'Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 25 points, and Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 115.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Dalano Banton: out (thumb), Christian Koloko: day to day (nose), Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jaylen Nowell: out (knee), Anthony Edwards: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.