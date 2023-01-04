Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (24-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -2

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Toronto Raptors after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 55 points in the Bucks' 123-113 win against the Washington Wizards.

The Raptors have gone 11-14 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is 10-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bucks are 12-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee scores 112.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 26.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 112.7 points, 40.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 113.0 points, 48.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee), George Hill: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.