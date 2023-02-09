Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Bloomington-based Toro's earnings, revenue and working capital came in under targeted goals for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31. This resulted in lower cash bonuses, contributing to a 21% drop in Chief Executive Rick Olson's compensation for the year.

Here is a breakdown of his pay.

Total compensation for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31 : $5,468,172

: $5,468,172 Salary: $1,086,778

$1,086,778 Non-equity incentive pay: $974,698

$974,698 Other compensation: $253,586

$253,586 Exercised stock options: $696,833

$696,833 Value realized on vesting shares: $2,456,277

$2,456,277 New stock options: 109,100

109,100 CEO pay ration: 166 to 1

166 to 1 Median employee pay: $44,122

$44,122 Total fiscal 2022 shareholder return: 12%

Notes: Olson's overall compensation decreased 21% from the $7 million in realized compensation he earned in the prior fiscal year.

Olson's base salary did increase 3.8% from the previous year but the value of long-term equity awards that Olson either exercised or that vested during the year was $3.1 million, down 11.3% from the value realized a year ago.

But the biggest decrease in his compensation was from non-equity incentive pay tied to annual performance goals. His cash bonus for the year of $974,698 was down 53% from the $2.1 million from the previous year. The company came in below targets set for earnings, revenue and working capital.

Long-term equity awards for the three year period covering fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2022 also came in at 72% of the targeted levels.