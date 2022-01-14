Toro has acquired Intimidator Group, maker of the zero-turn Spartan Mowers brand, for $400 million.

It's the second-largest acquisition that Bloomington-based Toro has made in recent years, after the $700 million purchase of Charles Machine Works in 2019.

"The addition of Spartan Mowers to our portfolio strategically positions us to be an even stronger player in the large and rapidly growing zero-turn mower market," Toro chief executive Richard Olson said in a news release Friday.

Zero-turn riding mowers are able to spin around in place, making them effective for landscaping and covering a lot of ground quickly.

Toro makes a line of zero-turn mowers under its own brand and Exmark. Olson said Spartan would "complement" those brands and provide "opportunities to further leverage technology and design, procurement and manufacturing efficiencies."

Intimidator Group is a privately held company based in Arkansas. It also manufactures side-by-side utility vehicles. The company had $200 million in sales last year.

Robert and Becky Foster founded Intimidator Group in 2013. In a statement, they said, Toro "has a rich history and proven track record of growing brands with the resources to fuel our future growth."

Spartan Mowers has strong brand recognition in the southern U.S., Toro said, "appealing to rural markets and large acreage customers."

The deal has already received regulatory approvals and was financed with cash and short-term lending.

Toro stock was flat to down slightly Friday morning, reflecting the overall market. The company had $3.9 billion in sales in its last fiscal year that ended in October.