Several brief, EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Dakota and Ramsey counties Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

The damage was mostly from trees falling on structures. Winds ranged from 75 to 85 miles per hour.

The storm started in Dakota County before crossing into Ramsey County, according to the National Weather Service. Four tornadoes were spotted throughout Dakota County. In Ramsey, the tornado path went for more than 3 miles.

The State Fair had some flooding due to the storms with more than an inch of rain in some areas.

Severe storms are expected again Sunday night.