Tension is rising as companies try to figure out the post-pandemic office routine.

Illustration by Pete Ryan, Special to the Star Tribune

Trying to draw workers back, Minnesota companies redesign offices to feel more like home One employer included an indoor park. Others are including more flex space and ditching high-end conference rooms for appealing kitchen space.

Diversity expert to companies: Don't lose momentum gained in past few years In an interview, Yohuru Williams of St. Thomas' Racial Justice Initiative talks about his approach to diversity training and his concerns about trend lines.

In tight job market, Minnesota companies up their benefits game Mental health and wellness benefits, added days off, flexible schedules and basic pay are all things companies say they consider.