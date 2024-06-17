CEO Dave Larson on Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union's take your child to work day.

From hybrid work to 4-day weeks, employers focus on flexibility

June 20, 2024 - 2:00 PM

The pandemic allowed companies to test drive programs and policies that give workers greater leeway.

Top workplace companies of 2024

TOP 10 LARGE EMPLOYERS

  1. Bridge Realty LLC
  2. Bell Bank
  3. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
  4. RE/MAX Results
  5. Edina Realty Home Services
  6. Frandsen Bank & Trust
  7. CLA
  8. Western National Insurance Group
  9. Allianz Life
  10. Bolton & Menk Inc.

TOP 10 MIDSIZE EMPLOYERS

  1. The Minnesota Real Estate Team
  2. Gardner Builders
  3. Compass Real Estate
  4. Lockton Companies
  5. Channel
  6. Office of the Minnesota Attorney General
  7. Burns & McDonnell
  8. SFM Mutual Insurance Co.
  9. Van Meter
  10. Dayforce Inc.

TOP 10 SMALL EMPLOYERS

  1. Right at Home
  2. Award Staffing
  3. Creative Homes Inc.
  4. Froehling Anderson
  5. Emergent Software
  6. Tightrope Media Systems
  7. Maguire Agency Inc.
  8. KLC Financial
  9. Evolving Solutions
  10. Master Technology Group

Benefits are important, 'meaningful work' even moreso for Gen Z workers in Twin Cities

Post employee volunteers assemble meal packets in April during Consumer Brands Ingredients for Good Initiative in Northfield.

June 20, 2024 - 2:00 PM

Workplace expectations have changed, and so must employers.

Change is hard. 15-year Top Workplaces winners talk about how they managed through tough years

The one constant over the past 15 years for many companies was change. That's likely to continue.

June 20, 2024 - 2:00 PM

Stalwarts share what strategies they still employ to move their companies forward.

Building an inclusive culture in small business requires vision and persistence

For the past two decades, president Ken Sorensen has built a culture at Allweather Roof, a commercial roofing company in Golden Valley, where workers at all levels feel included.

June 20, 2024 - 2:00 PM

While smaller offices and fewer people allow room for individual attention and instruction, creating an inclusive culture still requires strategy.

Top Workplaces special award winners say employee empowerment is key to strong leadership

Attorney General Keith Ellison, shown speaking during an April press conference, is the leadership award winner for the midsize employer category.

June 20, 2024 - 2:00 PM

A clear mission and objectives also contribute to buy-in, which in turn builds teamwork, they say.

Learning from failure, Roers concentrates on building more worker-centered culture

Kent, left, and Brian Roers run Roers Companies, a national real estate firm based in the Twin Cities.

June 20, 2024 - 2:00 PM

Plymouth-based Roers Cos. lost control when growth overtook the company in 2017; its owners have since honed their management skills with a constant eye on the future.

Curiosity-fueled leadership a key component in Top Workplaces

KPMG executive Laura Newinski is now one of the Big Four accounting firm's top leaders as deputy chair and chief operating officer.

June 20, 2024 - 2:00 PM

KPMG Chief Operating Officer Laura Newinski says AI is her current learning focus, and she is asking every employee to do the same.