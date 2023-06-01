Some best practices as Minnesota employers forge ahead with hybrid work

June 14, 2022 - 2:05 PM

From happy hours to fight isolation of at-home work to meeting-etiquette classes and new support groups, these employers are trying to figure it out.

How one company has built a more diversified workforce

Knutson Construction Diversity Manager Ramona Wilson conducted a supplier mentorship and inclusion meeting at the company headquarters in Minneapolis.

— Knutson Construction

Ramona Wilson, diversity and equity manager for Knutson Construction, breaks down how she diversified this $380 million company over nine years.

Keeping at-home workers engaged is essential, but it can be difficult

Employers must find a way to keep workers not at the office involved and attached — and moving forward.

— Dreamstime, TNS

The fear of missing out is real — and leaders must be intentional about including workers, especially younger ones, in projects and career development paths.

How hybrid workplaces are retaining employees amid the Great Resignation

Advertising agency Carmichael Lynch maintains a “Work From Where You Need To” policy, and meetings are often a blend of in-person and virtual.

— Provided

Employers are experimenting with flexibility, health benefits, financial incentives and diversity initiatives to hold on to their workers.

Keeping in touch in the hybrid workplace

At Ovative Group, Ogee the office dog is available to spend weekends with employees, upon request.

— Ashley Elwill Photography

Workplaces manage new challenges communicating with in-office and remote employees.

Who pays for what? Companies manage the new cost of doing (hybrid) business

Marcus Fischer Photo

— Courtesy of Carmichael Lynch

From chairs to care, how one Top Workplace keeps employee well-being top-of-mind.

Workers changed during the pandemic, and Minnesota employers must, too

Workers want choices and flexibility and most want a hybrid work arrangement, surveys have found.

— Eva-Katalin, Getty Images

More workers want flexibility, and a culture that respects their views.