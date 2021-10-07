WASHINGTON — Top Senate Dem: Deal reached with GOP to extend fed borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting debt crisis.
Most Read
-
Attorney for man cleared of returning fire at Mpls. police during riots releases evidence, body camera footage
-
'Target practice' leaves 2 Minnesota men with $1.1M bill for causing 3,900-gallon pipeline leak
-
Gunfight ends with crash that kills woman on scooter in Mpls. North Loop
-
Who or what is killing the bass in Green Lake?
-
Walz plan to combat delta variant faces GOP pushback