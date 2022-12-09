Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Milwaukee Bucks (18-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Dallas hosts Milwaukee. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Antetokounmpo is second in the league averaging 32.1 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 10-3 in home games. Dallas ranks last in the NBA recording only 38.3 rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 8.6.

The Bucks are 6-3 on the road. Milwaukee ranks third in the Eastern Conference allowing only 108.0 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 124-115 on Nov. 28. Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to help lead the Bucks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 32.9 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Bucks: Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.