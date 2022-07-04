Seattle Storm (13-8, 6-5 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-17, 2-11 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the WNBA's best scorers, Kelsey Mitchell and Breanna Stewart, meet when Indiana and Seattle face off. Mitchell ranks fifth in the WNBA averaging 18.5 points per game and Stewart is first in the league averaging 21.3 points per game.

The Fever are 3-7 in home games. Indiana averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 1-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Storm have gone 4-4 away from home. Seattle leads the Western Conference with 21.9 assists. Sue Bird paces the Storm with 5.9.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on July 2 the Storm won 73-57 led by 20 points from Stewart, while Queen Egbo scored 14 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: NaLyssa Smith is averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Bird is averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 assists for the Storm. Stewart is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 74.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Storm: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.