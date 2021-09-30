Preview: The No. 4 Gophers take on No. 3 Ohio State at Ridder Arena to open the 2021-22 season. Last year, the 11-8-1 Gophers lost in the semifinals of the WCHA Final Faceoff. The 13-7-0 Buckeyes reached the Frozen Four before falling to Wisconsin 4-2 in the semifinals.

St. Thomas connection: Ohio State has already started its season, sweeping new Minnesota Division I team St. Thomas 6-0 and 4-1 this past weekend.

Replacing goals: The Gophers' leading scorers from a season ago, Grace Zumwinkle (17 goals, seven assists) and Abbey Murphy (eight goals, 10 assists), are not with the team this year as they prepare for the Winter Olympics with the U.S. national team. But there are seven freshmen and two transfers, Savannah Norcross from Boston College and Olivia Arkell from Hamline, looking to bring a new dynamic to the squad.

MEGAN RYAN