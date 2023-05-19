Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 5/20/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay

2. Luke Combs

3. Harry Styles

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Morgan Wallen

6. Eagles

7. John Mayer

8. SZA

9. Backstreet Boys

10. Roger Waters

11. Rauw Alejandro

12. Blake Shelton

13. Kenny Chesney

14. Grupo Firme

15. Usher

16. Ana Gabriel

17. Kevin Hart

18. Marco Antonio Solís

19. Romeo Santos

20. Marc Anthony

