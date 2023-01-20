Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/23/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John

2. Coldplay

3. Bad Bunny

4. Harry Styles

5. Daddy Yankee

6. Karol G

7. Grupo Firme

8. Post Malone

9. Lizzo

10. Chris Stapleton

11. Mary J. Blige

12. Dua Lipa

13. Marc Anthony

14. Dave Matthews Band

15. Robbie Williams

16. Backstreet Boys

17. The Judds

18. Iron Maiden

19. The Who

20. Michael Bublé

