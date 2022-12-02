Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/05/2022

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $7,218,806; $168.96.

2. Elton John; $6,359,336; $165.79.

3. Lady Gaga; $5,914,849; $156.90.

4. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $5,605,217; $134.39.

5. Ed Sheeran; $4,946,163; $79.14.

6. Harry Styles; $3,610,449; $209.22.

7. Grupo Firme; $3,235,188; $148.19.

8. Guns N' Roses; $2,952,476; $82.35.

9. Daddy Yankee; $2,460,421; $98.36.

10. Morgan Wallen; $2,281,282; $124.72.

11. Karol G; $2,131,345; $169.75.

12. Pearl Jam; $1,947,409; $111.46.

13. My Chemical Romance; $1,877,352; $148.43.

14. Kendrick Lamar; $1,807,877; $135.34.

15. Roger Waters; $1,729,231; $126.87.

16. Post Malone; $1,715,030; $139.00.

17. Imagine Dragons; $1,712,106; $77.31.

18. Lizzo; $1,482,975; $113.48.

19. Billie Eilish; $1,433,812; $103.51.

20. Mary J. Blige; $1,429,079; $133.51.

