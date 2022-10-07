Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/10/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $9,850,282; $238.29.

2. The Rolling Stones; $7,934,012; $167.24.

3. The Weeknd; $7,605,255; $158.57.

4. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $6,672,536; $135.79.

5. Elton John; $6,398,684; $159.22.

6. Coldplay; $6,088,060; $89.40.

7. Lady Gaga; $5,719,355; $135.31.

8. Mötley Crüe / Def Leppard; $5,163,037; $132.51.

9. Ed Sheeran; $4,509,030; $75.77.

10. Kenny Chesney; $3,399,082; $105.65.

11. Iron Maiden; $2,044,208; $74.44.

12. Morgan Wallen; $1,870,870; $103.98.

13. Daddy Yankee; $1,797,513; $160.30.

14. Kendrick Lamar; $1,771,207; $142.76.

15. Post Malone; $1,760,474; $138.30.

16. My Chemical Romance; $1,726,727; $152.63.

17. Roger Waters; $1,534,684; $120.31.

18. Harry Styles; $1,356,684; $93.52.

19. Rosalía; $1,349,237; $133.42.

20. Chris Stapleton; $1,320,186; $91.24.

