The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 9/26/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $8,828,398; $223.14.

2. The Rolling Stones; $8,555,796; $166.07.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $6,096,472; $115.90.

4. Coldplay; $6,073,960; $93.92.

5. Elton John; $5,472,485; $159.50.

6. Lady Gaga; $5,420,743; $123.91.

7. Ed Sheeran; $5,161,126; $82.34.

8. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $5,044,080; $131.64.

9. Guns N' Roses; $4,124,073; $90.74.

10. Kenny Chesney; $3,314,975; $102.95.

11. Harry Styles; $2,574,497; $95.32.

12. Iron Maiden; $2,510,239; $73.54.

13. Dead & Company; $2,418,102; $117.05.

14. Ultimo; $2,196,237; $55.40.

15. Daddy Yankee; $1,798,382; $161.10.

16. Morgan Wallen; $1,777,119; $103.42.

17. Kendrick Lamar; $1,737,376; $140.75.

18. Roger Waters; $1,534,684; $120.31.

19. My Chemical Romance; $1,435,272; $134.02.

20. Billie Eilish; $1,403,691; $89.10.

