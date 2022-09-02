The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 9/5/2022

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $7,938,803; $212.93.

2. Coldplay; $6,054,028; $96.86.

3. Lady Gaga; $5,339,111; $124.70.

4. Elton John; $5,319,754; $156.39.

5. Ed Sheeran; $5,021,684; $82.51.

6. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $4,929,971; $129.53.

7. Guns N' Roses; $4,028,540; $89.24.

8. The Killers; $3,203,736; $89.56.

9. Kenny Chesney; $2,891,110; $99.42.

10. Harry Styles; $2,574,497; $95.32.

11. Dead & Company; $2,418,102; $117.05.

12. Iron Maiden; $2,399,510; $76.03.

13. Queen + Adam Lambert; $2,238,481; $139.92.

14. Morgan Wallen; $1,982,622; $108.72.

15. Daddy Yankee; $1,884,537; $162.33.

16. Roger Waters; $1,498,870; $120.37.

17. Billie Eilish; $1,319,813; $87.51.

18. Chris Stapleton; $1,283,478; $82.15.

19. Michael Bublé; $1,246,463; $109.19.

20. Karol G; $940,298; $66.66.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___