The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 8/15/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Paul McCartney; $8,272,722; $238.23.

2. Coldplay; $5,871,045; $97.60.

3. Ed Sheeran; $5,149,761; $84.45.

4. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $5,006,874; $138.56.

5. Mötley Crüe / Def Leppard; $4,766,928; $127.73.

6. The Killers; $3,166,275; $90.09.

7. Kenny Chesney; $2,898,019; $101.62.

8. Eric Church; $2,569,829; $115.22.

9. Harry Styles; $2,498,384; $89.98.

10. Dead & Company; $2,288,252; $115.80.

11. Queen + Adam Lambert; $2,177,770; $139.07.

12. Iron Maiden; $1,595,285; $70.18.

13. Billie Eilish; $1,463,970; $94.05.

14. My Chemical Romance; $1,070,612; $70.70.

15. Ricardo Arjona; $1,039,959; $121.44.

16. Usher; $943,748; $191.26.

17. Karol G; $915,737; $63.46.

18. Dua Lipa; $864,910; $58.88.

19. Machine Gun Kelly; $836,608; $70.89.

20. John Mulaney; $813,972; $93.54.

