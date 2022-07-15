The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 7/18/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Paul McCartney; $6,648,075; $250.10.

2. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $4,943,028; $133.83.

3. Ed Sheeran; $3,511,709; $85.85.

4. Kenny Chesney; $3,200,754; $103.46.

5. Grupo Firme; $3,162,734; $106.99.

6. Eagles; $2,766,749; $231.75.

7. Elton John; $2,652,102; $138.76.

8. Justin Bieber; $2,437,021; $108.03.

9. Eric Church; $1,931,447; $109.86.

10. Morgan Wallen; $1,661,349; $153.95.

11. John Mayer; $1,612,402; $129.47.

12. Iron Maiden; $1,595,285; $70.18.

13. KISS; $1,518,670; $79.06.

14. Lady Gaga; $1,437,278; $280.01.

15. Journey; $1,160,092; $102.17.

16. Hans Zimmer; $965,077; $98.40.

17. Ricardo Arjona; $945,544; $123.80.

18. Machine Gun Kelly; $864,909; $86.77.

19. Maxwell; $817,289; $108.18.

20. Little Mix; $768,851; $73.07.

