The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay; $4,061,217; $77.19.

2. Bad Bunny; $3,228,467; $196.79.

3. Elton John; $2,489,191; $178.87.

4. Genesis; $2,433,613; $160.21.

5. Morgan Wallen; $2,277,874; $170.30.

6. Billie Eilish; $1,686,113; $124.81.

7. John Mayer; $1,555,184; $129.72.

8. Eric Church; $1,514,436; $111.16.

9. Dua Lipa; $1,382,736; $101.82.

10. Tool; $1,255,275; $107.87.

11. New Edition; $1,237,331; $112.39.

12. Journey; $966,672; $92.58.

13. Marc Anthony; $939,871; $115.15.

14. Maxwell; $819,318; $105.17.

15. Tyler, The Creator; $800,511; $74.15.

16. André Rieu; $775,687; $101.37.

17. Ricardo Arjona; $744,432; $123.48.

18. Luke Bryan; $682,927; $180.18.

19. Ana Gabriel; $675,841; $101.14.

