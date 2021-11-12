The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $9,608,276; $225.30.

2. "The Hella Mega Tour"; $3,531,053; $105.48.

3. Eagles; $2,572,052; $229.66.

4. Dead & Company; $1,883,188; $87.75.

5. Harry Styles; $1,788,820; $114.55.

6. Eric Clapton; $1,762,843; $161.69.

7. Eric Church; $1,564,683; $103.25.

8. Lady Gaga; $1,455,707; $295.27.

9. J. Cole; $1,435,310; $112.99.

10. Bruno Mars; $1,407,908; $310.89.

11. Enrique Iglesias / Ricky Martin; $1,366,796; $117.74.

12. Grupo Firme; $1,338,314; $90.19.

13. Phish; $1,210,121; $85.37.

14. James Taylor; $1,099,871; $115.64.

15. Maroon 5; $1,089,368; $69.75.

16. Maluma; $1,012,021; $108.32.

17. Jonas Brothers; $991,551; $78.55.

18. Blake Shelton; $974,659; $93.10.

19. Chris Stapleton; $953,746; $62.41.

20. Zac Brown Band; $881,539; $62.14.

