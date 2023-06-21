Its lead character goes to extremes to land a job and the show itself exhibits a similar desperation for laughs.

"Tootsie" opened Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, its last stop on a national tour. This stage adaptation of director Sydney Pollack's classic 1982 film is often funny and fun, with laughter giving way to a little heart.

Music-wise, David Yazbek's compositions are mostly rote and unmemorable. That the songs do not leave you moved or inspired contrasts with Robert Horn's clever and tight Tony-winning book, which anticipates and addresses cultural critiques of the show's complicated and gendered premise.

A quick refresher. "Tootsie" orbits Michael Dorsey (Drew Becker), an exacting actor who seeks to find the truth of his character whether he's playing a no-name extra or a tomato. But Michael develops a reputation for being difficult to work with and is essentially blacklisted.

As he's helping Sandy, his ex and a fellow actor, prep for an audition, he realizes that he's better at playing a woman than she is. A lightbulb goes off and soon Michael Dorsey becomes Dorothy Michaels, the new toast of Broadway.

The humor and the appeals to the heart come as he juggles his male and female personalities, with farcical comedy giving way to sincerity in Dave Solomon's spry production.

It's telling on the music that the rare showstopper in the "Tootsie" is delivered not by Becker as Michael/Dorothy, but by Payton Reilly as Sandy, one of the show's strongest supporting players.

Sandy is a worrywart and Nervous Nelly who enters every scene like a mini tornado. Reilly sings the antic, most memorable number in the show, "What's Gonna Happen," nailing it with impeccable timing and breathless gusto.

Other supporting players also stand out. Jared David Michael Grant plays Michael's roommate and longtime friend Jeff, a realist and truthteller with stage dreams of his own and a wicked sense of humor. He delivers some of the show's best lines.

Becker is just OK as the lead. It's not all his fault since he's a capable actor and singer with strong chops. He goes between Michael and Sandy with ease although it's hard to see how those who have been around him would not know his truth.

Michael/Dorothy doesn't really have a great song either. And while the music, conducted by Andrew David Sotomayor, is good for comedy, it does not quite touch the heart when the show shifts tonally. And that's a pity, for "Tootsie" proves to be entertaining, even if it's only divertingly so.

'Tootsie'

Who: Music and lyrics by David Yazbek. Book by Robert Horn. Directed by Dave Solomon.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri., 2 & 8 p.m. Sat., 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sun.

Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

Tickets: $40-$139. hennepintheatretrust.org.