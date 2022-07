Tony Finau erased a five-stroke deficit with 11 holes left on Sunday in Blaine as Scott Piercy — playing one group behind him — tumbled out of the lead. Here is a look at their final 11 holes (numbers in parentheses are running total scores):

Hole 8 (par 3): Finau made 3 (229), Piercy made 4 (225). Finau gains one stroke.

Hole 9 (par 4): Finau made 5 (234), Piercy made 5 (230).

Hole 10 (par 4): Finau made 4 (238), Piercy made 4 (234).

Hole 11 (par 4): Finau made 3 (241), Piercy made 5 (239). Finau gains two strokes.

Hole 12 (par 5): Finau made 5 (246), Piercy made 4 (243). Finau loses one stroke.

Hole 13 (par 3): Finau made 3 (249), Piercy made 4 (247). Finau gains one stroke.

Hole 14 (par 4): Finau made 3 (252), Piercy made 7 (254). Finau gains four strokes.

Hole 15 (par 4): Finau made 3 (255), Piercy made 5 (259). Finau gains two strokes.

Hole 16 (par 4): Finau made 3 (258), Piercy made 3 (262).

Hole 17 (par 3): Finau made 3 (261), Piercy made 4 (266). Finau gains one stroke.

Hole 18 (par 5): Finau made 6 (267), Piercy made 5 (271). Finau loses one stroke, but it didn't matter by then.