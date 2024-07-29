Ramogi Nyagudi's basketball talent took him overseas this summer to represent Canada on the world stage, but his trip back to Minnesota led to a huge recruiting win for St. Thomas.

Nyagudi received heavy interest from Power Five programs as a rising prospect in the 2025 class, including Big Ten schools Maryland and Michigan.

The bouncy, 6-8, 200-pound forward played in the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Argentina on Canada's junior national team in June before taking an official visit to the Tommies.

A Minneapolis native, Nyagudi has ties to St. Thomas with his father as an alum, so it was hard to look anywhere else after he connected with coach Johnny Tauer. He signed in mid-July to become one the top incoming freshmen in the Summit League.

"It's been a very interesting journey," Nyagudi said. "Moving to Canada and now coming back to St. Thomas where my dad went to school has been interesting how that all worked out. I'm blessed to be able to be in this position."

St. Thomas picked up one of its biggest recruits since transitioning to the Division I level three years ago. After reclassifying and graduating high school early, Nyagudi joined Tauer in summer practice earlier this month.

"He's a very good player but even better person," Tauer said. "Versatile is the first word that comes to mind. Defensively, he can guard several positions. He's got an incredible motor. His energy is contagious."

Last season, Nyagudi averaged 17 points and eight rebounds at DME Academy near Milwaukee after transferring from Manitoba. He won two straight provincial championships for St. Paul High School in Winnipeg.

Plymouth was home, though, for the Nyagudi family until his parents (Nairobi immigrants) moved to Canada when Ramogi was in elementary school. His uncle is Jimmy Mireri, the new Holy Angels boys basketball coach who helped make a connection in the early recruiting process.

"They have really fond memories in Minnesota," Tauer said of the Nyagudis. "It's been one of the most incredible recruitments I've been a part of in 25 years. The way that things just fell into place."

Tauer, who coached St. Thomas to a 20-13 record and fourth place finish in the Summit League last season, has one of his youngest teams in years with nine freshmen. Former East Ridge guard Kendall Blue, a junior, and former Eden Prairie guard Drake Dobbs, a senior, are the team's top returning scorers.

Nyagudi considered remaining in the 2025 class, but he decided not to set up official visits this summer, even after hearing from West Virginia. Returning to Minnesota to play for St. Thomas felt like the right move after building comfort with Tauer and the staff since December.

"I know they're going to work hard to develop me," Nyagudi said. "I bring in a lot of energy on the court. I'll guard anybody. And I'll attack the rim for sure. You'll definitely see some showtime dunks this year."