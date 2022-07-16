Aaron Sanchez, a 6-4 righthander for the St. Paul Saints, had a no-hitter for 4⅓ innings against the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday night at CHS Field, but things quickly went from bad to worst for him.

He gave up a homer to Kerry Carpenter in the fifth inning and the Mud Hens scored more three runs off him in the sixth and eventually beat the Saints 7-3.

Daz Cameron and Jamie Westbrook had RBI doubles and Josh Lester an RBI single in the tiebreaking sixth. Zack Short hit a solo homer for Toledo in the ninth.

Jermaine Palacios had RBI doubles in the fourth and ninth for the Saints. Curtis Terry drove in their other run with a single in the ninth.

Twins first baseman Miguel Sano, on a rehab assignment, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.