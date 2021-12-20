Today Marks The Winter Solstice

Tuesday Marks The Winter Solstice

"Here's what happens on the longest night of the year—in the solar system and across different cultures here on Earth. IN 2021, THE winter solstice for the Northern Hemisphere happens on December 21. While not as dramatic as 2020's conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, the longest night of the year is a significant turning point. Astronomical winter begins, and the days gradually get longer again. Curious why this happens? WIRED spoke with Tansu Daylan, a Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) postdoctoral associate at MIT, to better understand the winter solstice and our planet's relationship with the sun. To picture what is happening in space during a winter solstice, start by thinking of a giant glass ball surrounding the Earth, and let's ignore the planet's rotation (which complicates everything). Daylan says, "If you look at the three-dimensional sphere that's around us, known as the celestial sphere, the sun as well as all other solar system objects move through a plane in this celestial sphere, known as the ecliptic plane."

Snowy Tuesday Morning For Some

A quick moving storm system will push through the region early Tuesday with light snow accumulations across the northern half of the state. The Twin Cities will be on the southern edge of the system, so amounts should be fairly light (up to 1"), but it could make roadways slippery for the AM commute. The heaviest tallies will be found across parts of central and northern Minnesota, where some 2" to 5" tallies can't be ruled out.

Snowfall Potential

Here's the snowfall potential from our AM Tuesday system. Note that the heaviest tallies will be found across the northern half of the state, where some 2" to 5" tallies can't be ruled out. Across the Twin Cities, amounts will range from a light coating across the south metro to an inch or so across the north metro.

Weather Outlook From AM Tuesday to PM Sunday

Here's the weather outlook from AM Tuesday to PM Sunday, which shows our light snow potential early Tuesday and a light wintry mix possible again AM Thursday. Another system could bring light rain/snow to the area on Friday, which could change to snow on Saturday. The weather ahead looks a little more active, but there won't be any major snow events through the Christmas weekend.

GFS Extended Snowfall Potential

Here's the extended snowfall potential through the Christmas weekend, which shows some of the heaviest tallies across the international border.

Drought Update For Minnesota

According to the US Drought Monitor, nearly 1% of the state is still considered to be in an extreme drought (in red across northern Minnesota), which is down from nearly 36% from 3 months ago. There has been a slight improvement in Severe Drought, which is at 27%, down from 59% 3 months ago. Nearly 49% of the state is still under a Moderate Drought, which includes much of the Twin Cities Metro.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since January 1st

Here's a look at the precipitation departure from average since January 1st and note that most locations are still several inches below average, including the Twin Cities. The MSP Airport is still -5.73" below average since January 1st, which is the 57th driest January 1st - December 19th on record.

Tuesday Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook for Minneapolis on Tuesday, which shows light snow falling through the first half of the day with minor snow accumulations likely in the Twin Cities. Skies will quickly clear as we head through the 2nd half of the day.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Tuesday show temps starting in the lower 10s in the morning and warming in the low/mid 20s by the afternoon. Southerly winds will turn to the WNW in the afternoon with gusts approaching 25mph.

Chilly Feels Like Temps on Sunday

Here are the hourly feels like temps for Minneapolis on Tuesday, which show readings in the single digits through much of the day. Bundle up, it'll be another chilly one!

Weather Outlook For Tuesday

High temps across the region on Tuesday will warm into the 10s & 20s across much of the state, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average across the northern half of the state.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures through the rest of the week will gradually warm to near 40F by the end of the week, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average for this time of the year. It'll be warm enough on Friday for a light rain/snow mix. Temperatures over the weekend will fall to near normal levels once again.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

Here's the extended weather forecast through the Christmas weekend, which shows a couple of days of milder weather later this week. After a light rain/snow mix on Friday, temps will return to near normal levels this weekend with a little light snow potential.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, we'll be warmer later this week with high temperatures approaching 40F on Thursday and Friday. The last full week of December looks cooler with at or below average temperatures. Stay tuned...

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows below average reading across the Western US and northern tier of the nation by the end of the month. Meanwhile, much of the rest of the nation will running well above average once again.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, more active weather in place across the nation. More active weather will be possible from the Southwest to the Midwest, stay tuned!

Today Marks The Winter Solstice

By Paul Douglas

"Hello darkness my old friend". It sounded better coming from Simon and Garfunkel. The Winter Solstice arrives at 9:59am today; the sun as low in the southern horizon as it ever gets. 8 hours and 46 minutes of daylight. By the way, we pick up an additional minute of daylight on Christmas Day. That, and Twins preseason tickets on sale, mark the first signs of spring.

A coating of snow is possible today with a couple inches north of MSP, where a white Christmas is likely. In the metro area much of whatever snow is left will melt, with daytime highs above 32F the latter half of the week. Models hint at light rain and 40F at MSP Christmas Eve, followed by cooler weather over the weekend.

The pattern seems ripe for snow on Sunday, and long-range models hint at a few arctic swipes by the last week of December. January will be cold. Take it to the bank.

A dozen tornadoes have been confirmed in Minnesota from last Wednesday's freakish severe weather outbreak. I'm hoping Santa brings me a bigger Doppler in 2022.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Metro coating. 2-4" north. Winds: W 15-25. High: 23.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: S turning NW 5. Low: 11.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Winds: S 10-15. High: 32.

THURSDAY: Few flakes, risk of a thaw. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 23. High: 36.

FRIDAY: Foggy, a little light rain. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 33. High: 39.

SATURDAY: Some sun, cooler breeze. Winds: E 7-12. Wake-up: 13. High: 29.

SUNDAY: Potential for accumulating snow. Winds: E 15-25. Wake-up: 16. High: 26.

MONDAY: More light snow or flurries. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 24. High: 30.

This Day in Weather History

December 21st

1993: Strong northwest winds gust to 35 miles an hour, causing near whiteout conditions over a wide area of southwest Minnesota from the late afternoon on the 21st into the early morning of the 22nd. Several car accidents occurred. A 30 year old man was killed when he lost control of his truck and slid into a ditch in the near blizzard like conditions. Counties affected include: Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Faribault, Lac Qui Parle, Redwood, Renville, Watonwan, and Yellow Medicine.

1939: This is the latest date on record for Lake Minnewaska to freeze over at Glenwood.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 21st

Average High: 25F (Record: 56F set in 1877)

Average Low: 8F (Record: -24F set in 1916)

Record Rainfall: 0.71" set in 2006

Record Snowfall: 5.3" set in 1920

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 21st

Sunrise: 7:47am

Sunset: 4:34pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 46 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~6 Hour & 51 Minutes

Moon Phase for December 19th at Midnight

3.1 Days After Full "Cold" Moon

"December is usually considered the month that the winter cold begins to fasten its grip in the Northern Hemisphere. This month's full moon is also called the Long Night Moon, since nights are at their longest and darkest. It's also known as the Moon before Yule. The term Long Night Moon is a doubly appropriate name because the midwinter night is indeed long and the moon is above the horizon a long time. The midwinter full moon takes a high trajectory across the sky because it is opposite to the low sun. This is also the smallest full moon of 2021 (a "micromoon," or minimoon), since the Earth will arrive at apogee, its farthest distance from Earth, on Dec. 17 at a distance of 252,476 miles (406,320 km). The moon will appear some 14% smaller compared to the full moon of May 26."

National High Temps Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday shows above average temperatures across parts of the Central US, including Denver, CO, where highs will be near +20F above average! Meanwhile, areas of rain and mountain snow will be possible in the Northwest.

National Weather Outlook

The weather through the middle part of the week shows active weather continuing in the Western US with heavy, flooding rains along the coast and heavy snow in the high elevations.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavy precipitation will be found in the Western US, where several inches of liquid precipitation will be possible. There will also be decent amount of rain across parts of Florida as a storm system pushes through.

Extended Snowfall Potential

Here's the extended snowfall potential through Christmas, which show heavy snow potential across the Western US. There will also be another swath of heavy snow along the International Border and into the Northeast.

Climate Stories

"How to save on home heating costs for winter 2021-2022"

"This winter's snow and cold temperatures are arriving alongside skyrocketing energy bills. Across the U.S., high fuel costs could significantly increase home energy bills, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This situation is unpredictable and subject to change as mild winter weather, pandemic shutdowns in major countries, and increased supply could lower fuel costs. If you're concerned about home heating costs, read on for tips on lowering your bills. How high might heating bills get this winter? The effects of higher costs on heating bills depend on the fuel source and the weather. About half of homes in the U.S. are heated using natural gas. Natural gas bills are expected to average 30% higher this winter than last year. In 2019, the average American natural gas bill was $712 a year. A 30% increase on that bill would put the average bill closer to $925. Meanwhile, propane bills are expected to increase by an average of 54%, and homes heated with electricity are expected to see a 6% increase. If the winter is colder than average, those numbers will increase because demand for fuel will rise. The Biden administration in November released oil from the country's strategic petroleum reserve, which will increase fuel supplies and may help ease prices somewhat. It's an approach that also will increase the atmospheric carbon pollution causing climate change."

"Deadliest period in Earth's history was also the stinkiest"

"Tiny microbes belching toxic gas helped cause—and prolong—the biggest mass extinction in Earth's history, a new study suggests. Generally, scientists believe Siberian volcanos spitting greenhouse gases primarily drove the mass extinction event about 250 million years ago, at the end of the Permian period. The gases caused extreme warming, which in turn led 80% of all marine species, as well as many land species, to go extinct. Until now, scientists could not explain exactly how the heat caused those deaths. A new UC Riverside-led study in Nature Geoscience shows that the heat accelerated microbes' metabolisms, creating deadly conditions. "After oxygen in the ocean was used up to decompose organic material, microbes started to 'breathe' sulfate and produced hydrogen sulfide, a gas that smells like rotten eggs and is poisonous to animals," said UC Riverside Earth system modeler Dominik Hülse. As ocean photosynthesizers—the microbes and plants that form the base of the food chain—rotted, other microbes quickly consumed the oxygen and left little of it for larger organisms. In the absence of oxygen, microbes consumed sulfate then expelled toxic, reeking hydrogen sulfide, or H2S, creating an even more extreme condition called euxinia. These conditions were sustained by the release of nutrients during decomposition, promoting the production of more organic material which helped to maintain this stinky, toxic cycle."

"What Greenland's record-breaking rain means for the planet"

"For three days in August, seven billion tonnes of rain fell across Greenland – the largest amount since records began in 1950. It's also the first time since then that rain, not snow, fell on Greenland's highest peak. This is alarming. Greenland's ice sheet is the second largest on the planet (after Antarctica) and any rain falling on its surface accelerates melting. By 15 August, the amount of ice lost was seven times greater than is normal for mid-August. This is just the latest extreme climate event on the island, which sits in the North Atlantic Ocean. In a single day in July this year, the amount of ice that melted in Greenland would have covered the US state of Florida with five centimetres of water. And last October, research showed ice in Greenland is melting faster than at any other time in the past 12,000 years. Melting ice in Greenland threatens to significantly hamper humanity's efforts to mitigate climate change. That's because, after a certain point, it may create catastrophic 'feedback loops'."

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX