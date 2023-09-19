Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 19, the 262nd day of 2023. There are 103 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Sept. 19, 1995, The New York Times and The Washington Post published the manifesto of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski (kah-ZIHN'-skee), which proved instrumental in identifying and capturing him.

On this date:

In 1796, President George Washington's farewell address was published. In it, America's first chief executive advised, ''Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.''

In 1881, the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield, died 2 1/2 months after being shot by Charles Guiteau; Chester A. Arthur became president.

In 1955, President Juan Peron of Argentina was ousted after a revolt by the army and navy.

In 1957, the United States conducted its first contained underground nuclear test, code-named ''Rainier,'' in the Nevada desert.

In 1970, the ''Mary Tyler Moore'' show debuted on CBS.

In 1985, the Mexico City area was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 9,500 people.

In 1986, federal health officials announced that the experimental drug AZT would be made available to thousands of AIDS patients.

In 1996, IBM announced it would extend health benefits to the partners of its gay employees.

In 2001, the Pentagon ordered dozens of advanced aircraft to the Persian Gulf region as the hour of military retaliation for deadly terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 drew closer.

In 2004, Hu Jintao (hoo jin-tow) became the undisputed leader of China with the departure of former President Jiang Zemin (jahng zuh-MEEN') from his top military post.

In 2008, struggling to stave off financial catastrophe, the Bush administration laid out a radical bailout plan calling for a takeover of a half-trillion dollars or more in worthless mortgages and other bad debt held by tottering institutions. Relieved investors sent stocks soaring on Wall Street and around the globe.

In 2013, Pope Francis said the Roman Catholic church had become obsessed by ''small-minded rules'' about how to be faithful and that pastors should instead emphasize compassion over condemnation when discussing divisive social issues such as abortion, gays and contraception.

In 2017, a magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck central Mexico, killing more than 360 people and causing more than three dozen buildings in Mexico City to collapse.

In 2020, President Donald Trump urged the Republican-run Senate to consider ''without delay'' his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just six weeks before the election.

In 2022, Great Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who thronged the streets of London.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Rosemary Harris is 96. Actor David McCallum is 90. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 83. Singer Bill Medley is 83. Singer Sylvia Tyson (Ian and Sylvia) is 83. R&B singer Freda Payne is 81. Retired professional golfer Jane Blalock is 78. Singer David Bromberg is 78. Actor Randolph Mantooth is 78. Rock singer-musician Lol Creme (10cc) is 76. Former NFL running back Larry Brown is 76. Actor Jeremy Irons is 75. Actor Twiggy Lawson is 74. TV personality Joan Lunden is 73. Singer-producer Daniel Lanois (lan-WAH') is 72. Actor Scott Colomby is 71. Musician-producer Nile Rodgers is 71. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 68. Rock singer Lita Ford is 65. Actor Kevin Hooks is 65. Actor Carolyn McCormick is 64. Actor-comedian Cheri Oteri is 61. Country singer Jeff Bates is 60. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 59. News anchor Soledad O'Brien is 57. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 54. Actor Victor Williams is 53. Actor Sanaa Lathan (suh-NAH' LAY'-thun) is 52. Actor Stephanie J. Block is 51. Rock singer A. Jay Popoff (Lit) is 50. ''Tonight Show'' host Jimmy Fallon is 49. TV personality Carter Oosterhouse is 47. Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney is 47. Folk-rock singers-musicians Sara and Tegan (TEE'-gan) Quin are 43. Actor Columbus Short is 41. Rapper Eamon is 40. Actor Kevin Zegers is 39. Actor Danielle Panabaker is 36. Actor Katrina Bowden is 35.