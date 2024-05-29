Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, May 29, the 150th day of 2024. There are 216 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day.

Today's Highlight in History:

On May 29, 1988, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened their historic summit in Moscow.

On this date:

In 1765, Patrick Henry denounced the Stamp Act before Virginia's House of Burgesses.

In 1790, Rhode Island became the 13th original colony to ratify the United States Constitution.

In 1848, Wisconsin became the 30th state of the union.

In 1914, the Canadian ocean liner RMS Empress of Ireland sank in the St. Lawrence River in eastern Quebec after colliding with the Norwegian cargo ship SS Storstad; of the 1,477 people on board the Empress of Ireland, 1,012 died. (The Storstad sustained only minor damage.)

In 1953, Mount Everest was conquered as Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tensing Norgay of Nepal became the first climbers to reach the summit.

In 1977, Janet Guthrie became the first woman to race in the Indianapolis 500, finishing in 29th place (the winner was A.J. Foyt).

In 1985, 39 people were killed at the European Cup Final in Brussels, Belgium, when rioting broke out and a wall separating British and Italian soccer fans collapsed.

In 2009, a judge in Los Angeles sentenced music producer Phil Spector to 19 years to life in prison for the murder of actor Lana Clarkson. (Spector remained in prison until his death in January 2021.)

In 2012, Doc Watson, the Grammy-award winning folk musician whose lightning-fast style of flatpicking influenced guitarists around the world, died in North Carolina at age 89.

In 2014, Starbucks closed thousands of stores for part of the day to hold training sessions for employees on unconscious bias, in response to the arrests of two Black men at one of its Philadelphia stores for sitting in the Starbucks without ordering anything.

In 2015, the Obama administration formally removed Cuba from the U.S. terrorism blacklist.

In 2017, Manuel Noriega, a onetime U.S. ally who was ousted as Panama's dictator by an American invasion in 1989, died at age 83.

In 2018, ABC canceled the reboot of ''Roseanne,'' after star Roseanne Barr's tweet that referred to former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the ''Planet of the Apes.''

In 2019, in his first public remarks on the Russia investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller said charging President Donald Trump with a crime was ''not an option'' because of federal rules, but he emphasized that the investigation did not exonerate the president.

In 2020, fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (He would be convicted in April 2021 on those charges as well as second-degree unintentional murder.)

In 2021, actor Gavin MacLeod, best known for his roles on ''The Mary Tyler Moore Show'' and ''The Love Boat,'' died at age 90, and Grammy-winning singer B.J. Thomas, who hit the charts with songs including ''Hooked on a Feeling'' and ''Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head,'' died at 78.

In 2022, President Joe Biden sought to comfort a city grieving the killings of 19 elementary school pupils and two teachers at the hands of a lone gunman in Uvalde, Texas. Faced with chants of ''do something'' as he departed a church service to meet privately with the families, Biden responded: ''We will.''

Today's Birthdays: Former Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent is 86. Actor Anthony Geary is 77. Actor Cotter Smith is 75. Singer Rebbie (ree-bee) Jackson is 74. Movie composer Danny Elfman is 71. Singer LaToya Jackson is 68. Actor Ted Levine is 67. Actor Annette Bening is 66. Actor Rupert Everett is 65. Actor Adrian Paul is 65. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 63. Actor Lisa Whelchel is 61. Actor Tracey Bregman is 61. Rock musician Noel Gallagher is 57. Actor Anthony Azizi is 55. Rock musician Chan Kinchla (Blues Traveler) is 55. Actor Laverne Cox is 52. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (''The Boondocks'') is 50. Singer Melanie Brown (Spice Girls) is 49. Latin singer Fonseca is 45. Actor Justin Chon (TV: ''Deception''; ''Dr. Ken'') is 43. NBA player Carmelo Anthony is 40. Actor Blake Foster is 39. Actor Riley Keough is 35. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith is 35. Actor Kristen Alderson is 33. Actor Lorelei Linklater is 31.