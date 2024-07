Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, July 16, the 198th day of 2024. There are 168 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On July 16, 1945, the United States exploded its first experimental atomic bomb in the desert of Alamogordo, New Mexico; the same day, the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis left Mare (mar-AY') Island Naval Shipyard in California on a secret mission to deliver atomic bomb components to Tinian Island in the Marianas.

Also on this date:

In 1790, a site along the Potomac River was designated the permanent seat of the United States government; the area became Washington, D.C.

In 1862, Flag Officer David G. Farragut became the first rear admiral in the United States Navy.

In 1951, the novel ''The Catcher in the Rye'' by J.D. Salinger was first published by Little, Brown and Co.

In 1957, Marine Corps Maj. John Glenn set a transcontinental speed record by flying a Vought F8U Crusader jet from California to New York in 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8.4 seconds.

In 1964, as he accepted the Republican presidential nomination in San Francisco, Barry M. Goldwater declared that ''extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice'' and that ''moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.''

In 1969, Apollo 11 launched from Cape Kennedy in Florida on the first manned mission to the surface of the moon.

In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died when their single-engine plane, piloted by Kennedy, plunged into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

In 2004, Martha Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of home confinement by a federal judge in New York for lying about a stock sale.

In 2008, Florida resident Casey Anthony, whose 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, had been missing a month, was arrested on charges of child neglect, making false official statements and obstructing a criminal investigation. (Casey Anthony was later acquitted at trial of murdering Caylee, whose skeletal remains were found in December 2008; Casey was convicted of lying to police.)

In 2015, a jury in Centennial, Colorado, convicted James Holmes of 165 counts of murder, attempted murder and other charges in the 2012 Aurora movie theater rampage that left 12 people dead.

In 2017, 10 people died at a popular swimming hole in Arizona's Tonto National Forest after a rainstorm unleashed a flash flood.

In 2018, after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, President Donald Trump openly questioned the finding of his own intelligence agencies that Russia had meddled in the 2016 U.S. election to his benefit. (Trump said a day later that he misspoke.)

Today's Birthdays: International Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 82. Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson is 81. Violinist Pinchas Zukerman is 76. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 76. Rock composer-musician Stewart Copeland is 72. Playwright Tony Kushner is 68. Dancer Michael Flatley is 66. Former actor and teen model Phoebe Cates is 61. Actor Daryl ''Chill'' Mitchell is 59. Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 57. Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 56. Actor Corey Feldman is 53. Actor Jayma Mays is 45. Retired soccer star Carli Lloyd is 42. Actor AnnaLynne McCord is 37. Actor-singer James Maslow (Big Time Rush) is 34. Actor Mark Indelicato is 30. Pop singer-musician Luke Hemmings (5 Seconds to Summer) is 28.