Today in History

Today is Friday, Feb. 16, the 47th day of 2024. There are 319 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Feb. 16, 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba a month and a-half after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.

On this date:

In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Fort Donelson in Tennessee ended as some 12,000 Confederate soldiers surrendered; Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant's victory earned him the moniker ''Unconditional Surrender Grant.''

In 1918, Lithuania proclaimed its independence from the Russian Empire. (Lithuania, which was occupied by the Soviet Union, then Nazi Germany, then the Soviet Union again during World War II, renewed its independence in 1990).

In 1923, the burial chamber of King Tutankhamen's recently unearthed tomb was unsealed in Egypt by English archaeologist Howard Carter.

In 1945, American troops landed on the island of Corregidor in the Philippines during World War II.

In 1960, the nuclear-powered radar picket submarine USS Triton departed New London, Connecticut, on the first submerged circumnavigation by a vessel.

In 1961, the United States launched the Explorer 9 satellite.

In 1996, eleven people were killed in a fiery collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a Maryland commuter train in Silver Spring, Maryland.

In 1998, a China Airlines Airbus A300 trying to land in fog near Taipei, Taiwan, crashed, killing all 196 people on board, plus seven on the ground.

In 2001, the United States and Britain staged air strikes against radar stations and air defense command centers in Iraq.

In 2009, in Stamford, Connecticut, a 200-pound chimpanzee named Travis went berserk, severely mauling its owner's friend, Charla Nash; Travis was shot dead by police.

In 2011, bookstore chain Borders filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it would close nearly a third of its stores. (Borders closed all of its remaining stores in September 2011.)

In 2012, New York Times correspondent and former Associated Press reporter Anthony Shadid, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, died of an apparent asthma attack in Syria while reporting on the uprising against its president; he was 43.

In 2017, in the first full-length news conference of his presidency, Donald Trump denounced what he called the ''criminal'' leaks that took down his top national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

In 2018, in an indictment, special counsel Robert Mueller accused 13 Russians of an elaborate plot to disrupt the 2016 U.S. presidential election with a huge but hidden social media trolling campaign aimed in part at helping Donald Trump.

In 2023, Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals, died at age 81.

Today's birthdays: Jazz/pop singer-actor Peggy King is 94. Actor William Katt is 73. Actor LeVar Burton is 67. Actor-rapper Ice-T is 66. International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe is 65. Rock musician Andy Taylor is 63. Rock musician Dave Lombardo (Slayer) is 59. Actor Sarah Clarke is 53. Olympic gold medal runner Cathy Freeman is 51. Actor Mahershala Ali is 50. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 42. Actor Chloe Wepper is 38. Pop-rock singer Ryan Follese (Hot Chelle Rae) is 37. Sen. John Ossoff, D-Ga., is 37. Rock musician Danielle Haim is 35. Actor Elizabeth Olsen is 35.