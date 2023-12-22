Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Today in History

Today is Friday, Dec. 22, the 356th day of 2023. There are nine days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Dec. 22, 1990, Lech Walesa (lek vah-WEN'-sah) took the oath of office as Poland's first popularly elected president.

On this date:

In 1858, opera composer Giacomo Puccini was born in Lucca, Italy.

In 1894, French army officer Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason in a court-martial that triggered worldwide charges of anti-Semitism. (Dreyfus was eventually vindicated.)

In 1941, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrived in Washington for a wartime conference with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, U.S. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe rejected a German demand for surrender, writing ''Nuts!'' in his official reply.

In 1984, New York City resident Bernhard Goetz shot and wounded four young Black men on a Manhattan subway, alleging they were about to rob him.

In 1989, Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu (chow-SHES'-koo), the last of Eastern Europe's hard-line Communist rulers, was toppled from power in a popular uprising.

In 1992, a Libyan Boeing 727 jetliner crashed after a midair collision with a MiG fighter, killing all 157 aboard the jetliner, and both crew members of the fighter jet.

In 1995, actor Butterfly McQueen, who'd played the slave Prissy in ''Gone with the Wind,'' died in Augusta, Georgia, at age 84.

In 2001, Richard C. Reid, a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami, tried to ignite explosives in his shoes, but was subdued by flight attendants and fellow passengers. (Reid is serving a life sentence in federal prison.)

In 2003, a federal judge ruled the Pentagon couldn't enforce mandatory anthrax vaccinations for military personnel.

In 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America's military, repealing the ''don't ask, don't tell'' policy.

In 2017, the wildfire that had burned its way through communities and wilderness northwest of Los Angeles became the largest blaze ever officially recorded in California; it had scorched 273,400 acres and destroyed more than 700 homes.

In 2020, President Donald Trump unexpectedly released two videos, one falsely declaring that he had won the election in a ''landslide,'' and the other urging lawmakers to increase direct payments for most individuals to $2,000 in a COVID relief package, a move opposed by most Republicans.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Hector Elizondo is 87. Country singer Red Steagall is 85. Former World Bank Group President Paul Wolfowitz is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is 79. Former ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer is 78. Rock singer-musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) is 75. Rock singer-musician Michael Bacon is 75. Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey is 75. Golfer Jan Stephenson is 72. Actor BernNadette Stanis is 70. Rapper Luther ''Luke'' Campbell is 63. Actor Ralph Fiennes (rayf fynz) is 61. Actor Lauralee Bell is 55. Country singer Lori McKenna is 55. Actor Dina Meyer is 55. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is 53. Actor Heather Donahue is 50. Actor Chris Carmack is 43. Actor Harry Ford is 41. Actor Greg Finley is 39. Actor Logan Huffman is 34. R&B singer Jordin Sparks is 34. Pop singer Meghan Trainor is 30. Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud is 25.