Today: A Windblown Preview of January

Snowfall Reports

Here are the latest snowfall reports from over the weekend. Some of the heaviest tallies exceeded 1 foot, mainly across central and northern MN.

Weather Outlook Ahead

The simulated radar from AM Monday to AM Saturday shows somewhat active weather continuing across the Midwest. Note the weekend storm system departing with much colder temps in place on Monday. There's another shot of light snow on Tuesday and another system possible this upcoming weekend.

Drought Update For Minnesota

According to the US Drought Monitor, nearly 1% of the state is still considered to be in an extreme drought (in red across northern Minnesota), which is down from nearly 38% from 3 months ago. There has been a slight improvement in Severe Drought, which is at 27%, down from 65% 3 months ago. Nearly 49% of the state is still under a Moderate Drought, which includes much of the Twin Cities Metro.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since January 1st

Here's a look at the precipitation departure from average since January 1st and note that most locations are still several inches below average. The Twin Cities The metro is still -6.42" below average since January 1st, which is the 50th driest January 1st - December 4th on record.

Monday Weather Outlook

Monday will be a very cold day across the region with highs only warming into the teens in Minneapolis. Readings will be nearly -15F below average for early December, but with gusty winds, feels like temps will only warm into the single digits below zero with icy sunshine.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Monday show readings hovering around 10F for much of the day, which will be well below average for early December. Northwesterly winds will be quite strong with gusts approaching 35mph through the first half of the day. Feels like temps will be sub-zero all day, which will make it the coldest day of the season so far.

Sub-Zero Feels Like Temps on Monday

Here are the hourly feels like temps for Minneapolis on Monday, which show sub-zero readings through the day. This will definitely be the coldest day of the season so far - bundle up!

Coldest Wind Chill Values on Monday

Here are the coldest wind chill values expected on Monday. Note that readings will be as low as -10F in the Twin Cities with even colder readings farther north. Note that feels like temps across parts of central and northern Minnesota could be as cold as -30F.

Weather Outlook For Monday

High temps across the region on Monday will be very cold with highs only warming into

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures will be well above average for the early part of December with highs running nearly +10F to +15F above average. Highs by the weekend will be closer to average with readings warming into the mid 30s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The weather outlook through the first weekend of December shows temperatures gradually cooling to near normal levels. There is a chance of snow this weekend, but the best chance will be across northern Minnesota once again. There is another chance of snow as we approach Tuesday.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, temperatures early this week will be quite cold, but look to warm to well above average levels by the middle part of the month once again.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows well above average temperatures continuing across much of the nation.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, dry weather will be in place across much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation. Meanwhile, folks in the Western US will have a better chance of precipitation.

Today: A Windblown Preview of January

By Paul Douglas

Sometimes you're the bird. Sometimes you're the windshield. Vikes fans are in a dour mood, but snow lovers are encouraged it can still snow herein early December. A whopping inch of slush iced up roads in the metro, with plowable amounts (over 3-4") across much of central and northern Minnesota.

Visualize the storm that dropped snow as a giant atmospheric vacuum cleaner. Counterclockwise winds on the back side of this swirling low pressure vortex will treat us to an airmass that would feel right at home in January. The sun will be out, but it won't help much: wind chills may dip to -10F early this morning with afternoon "highs" in the low teens. Invigorating.

A coating of flurries may brush southern counties Tuesday. A mild blip Thursday gives way to snowy possibilities Saturday PM into Sunday, as a storm approaches from Colorado. Confidence levels are low this far out but ECMWF predicts plowable snow early next weekend.

A massive ridge of high pressure warmth could mean 40s the third week of December.

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Bitter. Feels like 0 to -5. Winds: NW 15-30. High: 12.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold. Winds: WNW 5-10. Low: 4.

TUESDAY: Icy coating of snow. Winds: S 5-10. High: 24.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase, not as numb. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 16. High: 30.

THURSDAY: Clouds and a few sprinkles. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 29 High: 40.

FRIDAY: Potential for accumulating snow. Winds: NE 15-25. Wake-up: 25. High: 29.

SATURDAY:Snow tapers, slow PM clearing. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 24. High: 28.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds, risk of a thaw. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 12. High: 33.

This Day in Weather History

December 6th

1950: A snowstorm hits Duluth with 23.2 inches of snow in 24 hours, and a storm total of 35.2 inches.

1939: Warm weather occurs over parts of Minnesota. The high temperature hits 62 at New London.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 6th

Average High: 30F(Record: 63F set in 1939)

Average Low: 16F (Record: -19Fset in 1972)

Record Rainfall: 0.53" set in 1935

Record Snowfall: 4.4" set in 1969

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 6th

Sunrise: 7:36am

Sunset: 4:32pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8hours & 55 minutes

Daylight LOSTsinceyesterday: ~ 1 minute & 11 seconds

Daylight LOSTsince SummerSolstice (June 20th): ~6 Hour & 55 Minutes

Moon Phase for December 6th at Midnight

3.0 Days Since New Moon

National High Temps Monday

The weather outlook on Monday shows cold air invading the Midwest with highs running well below average. Meanwhile, folks along the East Coast will still be well above average with highs running nearly +15F above average.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Tuesday shows this weekends storm system moving into eastern Canada With lingering showers and storms across the Eastern US. Meanwhile, another area of rain and snow will spread through the Western US through the early part of the week.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, heavier precipitation will be found in the Pacific Northwest. There will also be another swath of heavier precipitation from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast.

Extended Snowfall Potential

Here's the extended snowfall potential through next week, which shows heavier snow potential across the Western US. There will also be another swath of snow from the Front Range to the Great Lakes later in the week. Stay tuned...

Climate Stories

"4 States Just Hit All-Time December Heat Records"

"Winter is officially here, and it's hot as hell. This week, large parts of the U.S. and Canada found themselves subject to yet another brutal heatwave, this time bringing record December temperatures that could easily be confused for a cool summer evening. Montana, North Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming all set December temperature records as a heat dome of high pressure set in, trapping abnormal warmth in regions more accustomed to snow than t-shirt weatheratthis time of year. According to the National Weather Service, as much as a third of the continental U.S. experienced highs of over 70 degrees Fahrenheit(21 degrees Celsius)this week. December really is the new September y'all. Across the central U.S., the National Weather Servicesaidsome states experienced temperatures a whopping 30 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit (17 to 22 degrees Celsius) higher than normal. In Montana, record high temperatures mixed with high winds are contributing to a series of unusual December prairie fires. One of those fires tragically burned down at least two dozen homes and businesses in the town of Denton. That includes the town's grain elevator, which caught fire in spectacularly heartbreaking fashion."

See more from Gizmodo HERE:

"HAWAII DOES GET SNOW. HERE'S WHERE"

"The popular image of Hawaii is that of a warm tropical paradise where the beaches are clogged with tourists hoping to escape the weather of their respective states or countries, which for decades has led to tourism becoming the state's biggest industry. For that reason, it can come as a surprise to visitors when, depending on when and where they find themselves in the state, they are inexplicably greeted by snowfall. In parts of the state such weather can actually be expected throughout the winter months (via World Atlas).In fact, according to Weather, the only U.S. state to be untouched by snow in January 2021 was Florida. On Hawaii's Mauna Loa — the world's largest active volcano — there have counterintuitively even been severe blizzard warnings (via CNN). During the first week of December, the only other state which needed to issue such warnings was the more understandable Alaska (via Wood TV)."

See more from Grunge HERE:

"5 Graphs That Show the World Is in the Midst of a Renewable Energy Revolution"

"Sure, thingsmay look pretty grimwhen it comes to the climate.Butnew data and forecasts from the International Energy Agencysuggestwe're at least not going backward—and renewable energy growth is set to accelerate. Am IEAreportreleased Wednesdayfound 2021 is on track to set a record for new renewable energy capacity additions. The estimated 290 gigawattsof renewable capacity the IEA expects will be commissionedwill far surpass the previous record set just last year. The report's forecast for the next five years suggests renewable energy capacity will ramp up even further over the next half-decade. Renewable energy isexpected to account for 95% of the increase in global power capacity through 2026,with solar playing an outsized role. Aggressive new climate goals and renewed government interest in climate policy mean the amount of renewable capacity added over the next five years could be 50% higher than that added from 2015 to2020."

See more from Gizmodo HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter@TNelsonWX