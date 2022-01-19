In his three seasons as a minor-league manager, Toby Gardenhire has never finished with a losing record. The St. Paul Saints hope he can go 4-for-4.

Gardenhire, who guided the Saints to a 67-63 finish in 2021, good for third place in the Triple-A Midwest, will return for a second season in St. Paul, the Saints and Twins announced on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old son of former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire — who also compiled winning records in his three seasons as a minor-league manager — managed the Twins' Class A affiliates in Cedar Rapids (2018) and Fort Myers (2019) before taking over St. Paul last year, and has a cumulative record of 218-184 (.542). Gardenhire helped prospects like Ryan Jeffers and Gilberto Celestino develop last season, and managed nearly three dozen players who also appeared in a Twins uniform in 2021.

Gardenhire will have a new hitting coach, after the Orioles hired Matt Borgschulte to work with their major leaguers. Ryan Smith, who worked with Twins prospects at Class AA Wichita in 2021, has been promoted to St. Paul.

Cibney Bello, who has coached in Minnesota's system for six seasons, returns for a second year as Gardenhire's pitching coach. Meanwhile, Virgil Vasquez has been promoted from Wichita to serve as the Saints' second pitching coach, replacing Mike McCarthy, who was hired to work with the Padres' Triple-A team in 2022. Vasquez has worked for seven seasons in the Twins' organization and has coached most of the Twins' top pitching prospects.

Tyler Smarslok will return for a second season as the Saints' defensive coach.

The Saints are scheduled to open the 2022 season, their second as a Twins' affiliate, in Louisville on April 5. Home opener at CHS Field is April 12 against Indianapolis.