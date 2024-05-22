LOS ANGELES — TNT Sports will begin airing College Football Playoff games this upcoming season through a sublicense with ESPN.
Most Read
-
Fast-food prices have skyrocketed. Here's a look at how much they've climbed.
-
How popular is your name in Minnesota?
-
St. Thomas professor mixes Anthony Edwards' slogan and Mystikal for a new Timberwolves anthem
-
Kepler's offense, Correa's stellar stop lead Twins to 3-2 win over Nationals
-
Classroom cellphone rules and a ban on book bans: What school bills passed in Minnesota