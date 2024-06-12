Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BRISBANE, Australia — Ariarne Titmus set a world record in the women's 200-meter freestyle on Wednesday at Australia's Olympic swimming trials.

Titmus finished in 1 minute, 52.23 seconds in the final, taking almost two-thirds of a second off Mollie O'Callaghan's world mark of 1:52.85 set at last year's world championships.

O'Callaghan placed second at the Australian titles in 1:52.48.

Titmus, the Olympic champion in the 200- and 400-meter freestyle events, now holds the world records in both events.

''Honestly, the world record is a bonus,'' she said. ''I'm happy to finally put together a swim that I know I'm capable of and it's exciting to do it in my home town, in front of a home-town crowd.''

Titmus and O'Callaghan both work with the same coach, Dean Boxall.

''We really don't see what each other is doing in training, we are very separate — she trains for the sprint events, I train for middle distance,'' Titmus said. ''Looking at a world record, I don't look at who has it. I look at the time."

Titmus said a record wasn't ''on my radar'' so close to the Paris Olympics, which start July 26.

''I just wanted to put together a great swim and I have the chance to do it again in Paris," she said.

Australia's squad for the Olympics will be confirmed on the weekend, after the six-day trials at Brisbane's Chandler Aquatic Center.

