EAGAN, Minn. — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was injured during practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and unable to put weight on his left leg, a potential setback for an offense counting on a significant contribution from the second-year player.

Burks caught a deep pass in a one-on-one drill against Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans, stumbling forward as his momentum carried him to the ground. The 2022 first-round draft pick limped to his feet as he grabbed at his leg and realized he'd need help off the field. Titans medical staff carted him off for further examination. Titans coach Mike Vrabel was not available for comment after practice.

''You hate seeing that. We'll find out more information and see what's really going on, but hopefully he's going to be all right,'' quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. ''He seemed obviously upset and understandably so. Our thoughts and prayers are with him right now, and hopefully it's not too bad.''

Burks, the 18th overall selection last year out of Arkansas, had 33 catches for 444 yards and one touchdown as a rookie. He's paired with newcomer DeAndre Hopkins in the starting lineup at wide receiver, after the Titans ranked third worst in the NFL last season in passing yards.

The Titans and Vikings held the first of two joint practice sessions ahead of their preseason game on Saturday night.

Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison didn't participate because he's in the concussion protocol with minor symptoms after a recent practice, coach Kevin O'Connell said.

