The best cordless stick vacuums are maneuverable and lightweight without sacrificing the cleaning power of a corded model (and without costing too much).

We've spent hours testing the top models from Shark, Bissell, Dyson, Tineco, Eureka and Samsung at the CNET Home product testing lab. Our top pick is below, but if you'd like to scan the full list, visit CNET.com.

Tineco Pure One S11

Best cordless vacuum overall

CNET TAKE: The many cordless vacuums we've tested in recent years range in price from $105 to $899. The Tineco Pure One S11 sits right in the middle of that pack with a retail price of $400 — but it performs as if it costs a lot more, with outstanding results in each of our main cleaning tests.

The Pure One S11 tied for second place among all of our lab's cordless vacuums on hardwood floors, sucking up 99% of the sand we scatter to simulate dust and other fine particles, and 100% of the black rice we use as an analog for crumbs and other larger bits of debris. It was our No. 1 finisher on low-pile carpet, with a sand score of 93% and another perfect 100% with the black rice. It's a strong performer on plushier, midpile carpets, too, which is our most difficult test. The Pure One S11 finished in third here, gathering up 78% of the sand and, once again, 100% of the black rice.

