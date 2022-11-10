The Timberwolves are adding to their collection of uniforms with a new 'City Edition' jersey, which was released this morning in concert with new looks for all 30 NBA teams.

Jersey drops are no longer a novelty, so we'll stick with provided the Wolves description and then as what you think.

Timberwolves chief maketing officer Mike Grahl explained the jersey this way in a press release: "Sport and art are universal languages that evoke emotion, inspire generations, and grow communities. Minnesota is home to a community of bold and unique artists, creators, doers and makers across all mediums, and we're excited to commemorate that with this year's City Edition."

