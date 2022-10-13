Dan Snyder's ownership of Washington's NFL franchise has been a matter of considerable debate for years.

Some has centered around a lack of success on the field: six playoff appearances in 23 seasons since he bought the team in 1999.

Events over the past few years have put more heat on Snyder away from football, with a series of scandals and investigations that have spanned three different names for the team.

Fellow owners still have no plan to vote on Snyder's status at their meeting next week in New York. It would take 24 of the other 31 owners to vote to remove Snyder, which means that is still a tall task even after ESPN's report Thursday detailing efforts to maintain control of the team.

A look at how the temperature has been turned up on Snyder to get to this point:

JULY 2020

Amid a national reckoning over racism in the wake of the George Floyd protests, prominent sponsors FedEx, PepsiCo, Nike and Bank of America called on the team to abandon its old name, which Snyder long vowed never to do. The team launched a review and on July 13 announced it was giving up the name after 87 years.

Three days later, the Washington Post reported that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. The team retained attorney Beth Wilkinson's firm to undertake an independent investigation into workplace conduct, which the NFL then took control of overseeing.

The next day, Snyder vowed to improve the culture inside the organization, and the league said it would wait for Wilkinson's review before taking any action.

A week later, the club rebranded temporarily as the Washington Football Team, a name that lasted two seasons.

AUGUST 2020

The Post reported additional examples of workplace sexual harassment inside the organization, along with allegations that Snyder was personally involved.

The Post reported a former cheerleader saying Snyder invited her to a hotel room with one of his friends, and that longtime team executive Larry Michael made extra cheerleading videos for the owner showing sensitive material that wasn't made public. Snyder released a statement denying those specific allegations and saying he was unaware of the incidents.

NOVEMBER 2020

Minority owners Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Bob Rothman, whose shares added up to 40.5% of Washington Football Inc., sued Snyder in federal court in Maryland seeking an injunction to allow them to sell their shares of the team.

FEBRUARY-MARCH 2021

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at his pre-Super Bowl virtual news conference praised the organization, which he said "has made a lot of changes already." That included hiring Jason Wright as team president in August.

Goodell said it was good to see those changes, and added he expected Wilkinson's recommendations would add to them.

Weeks later, 20 former employees wrote a letter to Goodell, asking the league to release the final report of the investigation when it was completed.

In late March, Snyder bought out his minority owners, a move that gave his family total control of the team. Snyder's application for a debt waiver of $450 million was approved by the league's finance committee and then ownership at-large to make it official.

JULY 2021

The NFL fined the team $10 million and said Snyder would step away from day-to-day operations for several months after Wilkinson's investigation found Washington's workplace to be toxic and unprofessional, especially for women.

The team was not stripped of any draft picks, and no formal suspensions were handed out. The league said Dan's wife, Tanya Snyder, would assume formal operations while he worked on long-term issues like the search for a new stadium.

No written report was released.

OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2021

Amid calls from former employees for the NFL to release the findings of Wilkinson's investigation, members of the U.S. Congress got involved.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat who is chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat who is chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, wrote to Goodell on Oct. 21 seeking all documents and communications related to the investigation.

A couple of weeks later, the pair of representatives urged the NFL and the team to release individuals from non-disclosure agreements that would prevent them from discussing sexual harassment and workplace issues at the club.

In December, after the Post reported Snyder hired lawyers and private investigators that witnesses viewed as attempts to interfere with the investigation, Maloney and Krishnamoorthi asked the league to provide evidence and said, "These disturbing revelations have only strengthened the Committee's commitment to uncovering the truth in this matter."

JANUARY-FEBRUARY 2022

The House Oversight Committee announced Jan. 27 it would hold a roundtable discussion the following week with former employees to discuss workplace misconduct and sexual harassment.

Washington unveiled its new name as the Commanders on Feb. 2.

During the roundtable the following day, one of the former employees came forward with a new allegation she was sexually harassed by Snyder himself, which he denied. Tiffani Johnston, who worked for the team for eight years starting in 2002 as a cheerleader and marketing manager, told the committee Snyder placed his hand on her thigh without her consent at a team dinner and that he pushed her toward his limousine with his hand on her lower back.

The committee continued to push for the full release of the Wilkinson report, asking Goodell to release the full findings by Feb. 14 and threatening "alternate means of obtaining compliance" if he did not cooperate.

At the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, Goodell defended the NFL using an oral, not written report, saying it was done to protect the identity of anyone who wanted to speak to investigators privately, also saying the league would take over an investigation into the new allegation of sexual harassment made against Snyder.

The league hired former U.S. Attorney and Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to investigate, vowing the results would be released in written form because the allegation was made in a public forum.

APRIL 2022

The House Oversight Committee told the Federal Trade Commission the team may have engaged in potentially unlawful financial conduct, and the NFL said it would look into the most serious allegations.

The committee said it found evidence of deceptive business practice over the span of more than a decade, including withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans. A league spokesman said White would review the alleged improprieties, which the team denied a week later in a lengthy letter to the FTC.

JUNE 2022

On June 1, the committee invited Snyder and Goodell to appear at a hearing on workplace culture around the NFL scheduled for later in the month, which it called the next step in the investigation.

Two weeks later, a lawyer representing Snyder said he would not testify. Among the reasons given were a lack of assurance about the scope of questioning given the existence of multiple ongoing investigations and a scheduling conflict preventing Snyder from appearing in person.

On June 9, the Virginia General Assembly abandoned for the rest of the year a stadium deal that would have brought the Commanders to the state. The legislation offering hefty tax incentives had already been languishing amid a series of controversies involving the team when an assistant coach called the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol "a dust-up."

Goodell testified virtually on June 22, and the committee released a document accusing Snyder of conducting a "shadow investigation" that sought to discredit former employees making accusations of workplace sexual harassment, hired private investigators to intimidate witnesses, and used an overseas lawsuit as a pretext to obtain phone records and emails.

Asked by one member of the committee whether he would remove Snyder as Washington's owner, Goodell responded, "I don't have the authority to remove him. An NFL owner can only be removed by a three-quarters majority vote of fellow owners.

JULY 2022

After wrangling between his legal team and the committee over the parameters of his testimony, Snyder agreed to appear virtually.

Snyder testified for more than 10 hours on July 28. A spokesperson for Snyder said he "fully addressed all questions about workplace misconduct, described the Commanders' dramatic two-year transformation and expressed hope for the organization's bright future."

OCTOBER 2022

ESPN released a lengthy report detailing Snyder's efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team. ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, Snyder has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and Goodell.

Three people with knowledge of the agenda told The Associated Press there was no plan to vote on Snyder's status at the owners meeting in New York on Oct. 18.

The investigations by White and Congress remain ongoing. The team still does not have a deal for a new stadium and ranks lowest in the NFL in attendance.

