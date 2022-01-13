Every day through Dec. 2, we're reliving memories of the state tournament a year at a time, with stories, quotes, photos and scores. Writer Ron Haggstrom began with the 2021 champions, and is counting backward to 1972, a series of stories that ends with Prep Bowl weekend.
2:30 Tracking the growth of schools through football classifications
4:50 Championship games on different dates and at a variety of venues
7:30 Outdoor games requires tennis shoes instead of cleats
17:30 Who were the best state tournament champions
