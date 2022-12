Time-lapse view of snow in the Twin Cities Thursday

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A birds-eye view of today's snowfall, overlooking Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood and the North Loop area near Target Field. A winter storm warning remained in effect until 6 p.m. for the Twin Cities and much of central Minnesota. It keeps coming down with 4 to 7 inches of snow expected to fall by Thursday evening.