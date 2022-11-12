After their loss to the Grizzlies in the playoffs, the Timberwolves knew they needed to upgrade their rebounding. To do that, they went out and got one of the best rebounders in the league in Rudy Gobert.

Even with Gobert's addition, the Wolves remain one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the league, and once again that bit them when the played the Grizzlies, who defeated the Wolves 114-103 in Memphis.

Despite one of the best games of the season from Anthony Edwards (28 points), the Wolves couldn't keep Memphis off the glass. The Grizzlies had 32 second-chance points, 22 of those coming in the first half.

Both Gobert (15 points, six rebounds) and Karl-Anthony Towns (13 points) got in foul trouble, and after Towns fouled out with 3 minutes, 9 seconds to play, Morant waved him goodbye back to the bench.

Minnesota's lone lead came at 2-0, and after a run early in the third quarter, they never seriously threatened Memphis' lead down the stretch.

Morant finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while Desmond Bane had 24 for the Grizzlies. D'Angelo Russell again struggled for Minnesota with four points on 2-for-8. Russell did not play in the final minutes of the game. Jaden McDaniels added 15.

Edwards came out more determined and focused than he has looked all season. He was driving and finishing, and he had his jumper working with 21 first-half points. His performance lifted the Wolves through the first quarter, and they trailed just 33-30 after one.

With D'Angelo Russell running the point to start the second, the Wolves fell behind double digits in a hurry. Two Russell turnovers proved costly as they turned into six Memphis points.

Compounding matters, the Wolves' big men, Towns and Gobert, each got into foul trouble for the second consecutive game. Gobert had three by halftime while Towns had four.

Some familiar Wolves killers had their way early and often. Brooks was 8-for-11 in the first half while Brandon Clarke, who gobbled seemingly every offensive rebound in the playoffs, hit all three of his shots.

The Grizzlies led in paint points 40-18 at the half. Memphis was also pounding the Wolves on the glass and had 22 second-chance points in the first half. If not for Edwards, the Wolves would have been down much more than the 72-63 deficit they faced at the break.

The Wolves, contrary to their normal behavior, were the ones who went on a run to start the third, and they cut Memphis' lead to 78-76. Morant also joined those in foul trouble with his fourth foul halfway through the quarter, except the Wolves weren't able to capitalize on that.

The Grizzlies gradually pushed there lead back into double digits by the end of the quarter, as the Wolves shot 50%, but failed to hit a three. They trailed 96-84 headed into the fourth.

