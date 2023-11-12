WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. Sunday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app.

Pregame reading: Read how Anthony Edwards is changing his approach to scoring.

For the fans: This is the first of two consecutive games the Wolves will play in San Francisco against the Warriors.

Opening bell: One of the best wins of last season for the Wolves came in Golden State on March 26 when they beat the Warriors 99-96. Golden State entered its game against Cleveland on Saturday with the eighth best offensive rating and 11th best defensive rating.

Watch him: Chris Paul, once a nemesis of the Warriors, is filling a role primarily off the bench for the Warriors. Paul is averaging 8.8 points and 7.3 assists in 27.7 minutes per game. The Warriors have a net rating of 11.6 when he is on the floor and minus-4.8 when he is off it.

Injuries: Naz Reid exited Friday's game in the second half because of neck spasms, but he went through the Timberwolves walkthrough in San Francisco and is listed as questionable. Anthony Edwards missed the walk-through because of a cold he is battling, coach Chris Finch said, and Edwards is listed as questionable. Golden State did not have any injuries ahead of Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Forecast: Both the Warriors and Wolves seem improved from a season ago. Golden State's trade for Paul seems to have worked out well while Stephen Curry was shooting a scorching 47% from three-point range to open the season. Golden State will test the Wolves' defensive discipline, but the Wolves possess the size to make life difficult for Golden State on the interior. This pair of games should be a fun clash of styles.

